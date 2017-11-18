Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man arrested on suspicion of committing a murder in Imperial Beach earlier this week remained jailed today.



Osvaldo Lopez, 35, of Spring Valley, was arrested Friday in the 9000 block of Towne Center Drive in University City without incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Lopez is suspected of shooting and killing 30-year-old Ricardo Sales near the intersection of Donax Avenue and Florence Street shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There were multiple witnesses to the killing, sheriff's deputies said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office declared the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, and ruled it a homicide.



Lopez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of murder and is being held without bail, deputies said. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Superior Court South County Division in Chula Vista.