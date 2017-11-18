SDPD investigating suspicious burning death of man Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died after his body caught fire, police said Saturday.
At 11:30 p.m. Friday, police received a call regarding a person on fire in a field near 5200 Pacific Highway in Mission Bay Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the call, and an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer driving in the area also stopped to assist.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.
Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire. Homicide detectives are also investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
