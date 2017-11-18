Marine veteran with 6 kids surprised with new set of wheels

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Before Saturday, Marine veteran Joshua Ray, his wife and six children had just one vehicle to use for all of their family business.

The car is pretty much spoken for on a daily basis as Ray's wife used it to drive the kids (ages 3 to 10) to and from school and other obligations so Ray has to take the train from Oceanside to his job with the Department of Veteran Affairs in San Diego, which isn't exactly a short trip.

The National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program took notice of Ray's challenging situation, thanks to a nomination from the Support the Enlisted Project, and commissioned Farmers Insurance and a local auto collision shop to help make his family's life a little easier.

Farmers donated a once-battered Kia Optima and a Caliber Collision shop in Bay Park donated a little time and elbow grease to make it good as new, and the Rays were handed they keys Saturday morning in surprise fashion.