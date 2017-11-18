More than 1,500 homeless fed at annual Thanksgiving outreach mea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More than 1,500 homeless fed at annual Thanksgiving outreach meal

(NEWS 8) - The San Diego Rescue Mission opened its doors to the homeless community on Saturday for its annual Thanksgiving celebration.

Hundreds of volunteers were on hand serving more than 1,500 people a traditional hot turkey dinner with all the fixings.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure the homeless enjoy the holidays just like the rest of us.

"Three times a year, around Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas we do an outreach where we invite people on the streets to come check out our facility and enjoy a nice meal on us,” San Diego Rescue Mission President Donnie Dee said.

The mission will host its annual Christmas holiday meal on December 16. 

