More than 1,500 homeless fed at annual Thanksgiving outreach meal

(NEWS 8) - The San Diego Rescue Mission opened its doors to the homeless community on Saturday for its annual Thanksgiving celebration.
Hundreds of volunteers were on hand serving more than 1,500 people a traditional hot turkey dinner with all the fixings.
Organizers said they wanted to make sure the homeless enjoy the holidays just like the rest of us.
"Three times a year, around Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas we do an outreach where we invite people on the streets to come check out our facility and enjoy a nice meal on us,” San Diego Rescue Mission President Donnie Dee said.
The mission will host its annual Christmas holiday meal on December 16.
