Mom Sentenced to 3 Years After Son, 7, Dies From Strep Throat Af - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom Sentenced to 3 Years After Son, 7, Dies From Strep Throat After She Failed to Take Him to Doctor

Updated: Nov 19, 2017 9:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.