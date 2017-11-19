Kendra Wilkinson Rushes to the ER, Cancels Vegas Shows: 'Hurtin Bad'

The 2017 American Music Awards were packed with stellar performances and lots of K-pop love on Sunday night! Not only that, but some of music’s top stars also treated fans to some edgy, eye-catching style.
Linkin Park made an emotional appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards when they accepted the award for favorite alternative rock artist.
Didn’t score a ticket to the 2017 American Music Awards? Sure, you can watch Demi Lovato slay her song “Sorry Not Sorry” and marvel at BTS’ sick dance moves from the comfort of your couch, but there are somethings only audience members at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles could se...
Demi Lovato made a statement in more ways than one at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night! The 25-year-old singer destroyed the stage with her hater-renouncing performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.”
Pink is not here for your fake news! The 38-year-old pop star literally scaled a building during Sunday night’s 2017 American Music Awards, but that didn’t stop the haters from pointing out her skeptical facial expression during Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute.
An Angel is flying away from the catwalk! Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio exclusively revealed to ET’s Kevin Fraser that this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, will be her last.
BTS hit the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, and brought the house down harder than any other artist at the star-studded event.
Charles Manson, who led deranged followers known as the Manson Family into a series of horrific crimes that haunted Americans for over a generation, died Sunday at a California hospital, after being imprisoned for more than 45 years. He was 83 years old.
This year's American Music Awards featured some of the most amazing, gravity-defying, crowd-pleasing performances you could ever hope for -- but it also had its share of awkward presenters and bizarre celebrities acting like weirdos.