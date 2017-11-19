Day 3: Final stretch of the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day, $6.5M raised

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The sea of pink continued Sunday with thousands marching in the name of breast cancer research funding on the third - and final - day of the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day.

The 60-mile journey kicked off Friday morning and will end Sunday evening with a celebratory Closing Ceremony at Waterfront Park.

Participants this year raised more than $6.5 million for breast cancer research and community outreach programs.

With Day 1 and Day 2 behind them, walkers had about 20 miles to complete Sunday.

The 3-Day is one of seven scheduled by the nonprofit this year and one of two on the West Coast. Each year, participants across the country commit to raise a minimum of $2,300 to support the Komen organization's efforts and walk an average of 20 miles per day for three consecutive days, according to the foundation.

A post shared by Barbara-Lee Edwards (@barbaraleenews8) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

The 2,600 walkers in San Diego last year raised $7.6 million.

Aside from some forms of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S. It's the most common form of death from cancer among Hispanic women and the second-most common among women of other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also affects men. In 2014, 236,968 women and 2,141 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disease. That year, 41,211 women and 465 men died from breast cancer, according to the CDC.

Susan G. Komen’s goal is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.

To make a donation, click here >>

Pushing through in all #Pink for the @The3Day ???? as thousands walk #SanDiego raising money and awareness to end breast cancer. This year‘s theme is: “How the Breast Was Won”?? @CBS8 5pm. pic.twitter.com/W7ehIhHJDs — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) November 19, 2017

Met up with this determined San Diegan at Pit Stop 1. Pam has walked all 3 days in, yes, a walking boot. (broken toe ??) #SD3Day @CBS8 @News8 @KomenSanDiego pic.twitter.com/nb9QR1QtFg — Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) November 19, 2017

Mile after mile our #SD3Day walkers are taking on Day Three! Cheer them on! #The3Day pic.twitter.com/1jBw2XkS95 — Susan G. Komen 3-Day (@The3Day) November 19, 2017

A post shared by Susan G. Komen 3-Day (@komen3day) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:37am PST