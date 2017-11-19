Smuggling attempt turns deadly off La Jolla coast

Guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins departed San Diego for deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility Monday.
One person was killed Monday morning when a motorcyclist and tanker truck collided near Naval Base San Diego, authorities said.
Transportation officials Monday celebrate the completion of $28 million in improvements to the Oceanside Transit Center that they say will make holiday travel much smoother in the region.
Border patrol agents are still investigating Monday after a dangerous smuggling attempt off the La Jolla coast turned deadly Saturday night.
The sea of pink continued Sunday with 2,200 people marching in the name of breast cancer research funding on the third - and final - day of the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day.
Five people beat to unconscious a 37-year-old man and then took his cell phone at the Horton Plaza in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
A non-injury fire Sunday completely destroyed one unit and damaged another in a Rancho Penasquitos apartment complex, displacing two families.