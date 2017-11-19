Man cut with knife, bit after bumping into another man near Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mistaken bump led to a man getting bit and cut with a knife near the Ocean Beach Pier, police said Sunday.
A 37-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk near 5000 Newport Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he bumped into another man, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The man who was bumped into became upset and bit the victim on his arm, officers said.
A fight ensued before the suspect fled northbound on Abbott Street, officers said. The victim realized his right leg had been cut in the scuffle, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect was described as a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
