2 families displaced by Rancho Penasquitos apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A non-injury fire Sunday completely destroyed one unit and damaged another in a Rancho Penasquitos apartment complex, displacing two families.



The fire began about 12 p.m. on the patio of a ground-level apartment and spread to the interior, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



The ground-level unit was a total loss and a second-level unit sustained damage to its patio and smoke damage to the interior, Munoz said.



Two adults and three children lived in the first-level apartment, and will stay with family members, she said.



The Red Cross will provide shelter for the second-level family, two adults and one child.



Munoz said both units sustained a combined total of about $100,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 of damage to contents.