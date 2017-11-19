2 families displaced by Rancho Penasquitos apartment fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 families displaced by Rancho Penasquitos apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A non-injury fire Sunday completely destroyed one unit and damaged another in a Rancho Penasquitos apartment complex, displacing two families.

The fire began about 12 p.m. on the patio of a ground-level apartment and spread to the interior, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The ground-level unit was a total loss and a second-level unit sustained damage to its patio and smoke damage to the interior, Munoz said.

Two adults and three children lived in the first-level apartment, and will stay with family members, she said.

The Red Cross will provide shelter for the second-level family, two adults and one child.

Munoz said both units sustained a combined total of about $100,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 of damage to contents.

