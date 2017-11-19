Robbers beat man unconscious, steal phone at Horton Plaza

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Five people beat to unconscious a 37-year-old man and then took his cell phone at the Horton Plaza in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.



The victim was on the second level of plaza, 324 Horton Plaza, a little before 8:25 p.m. Saturday looking at his cell phone when he was hit in the head, from behind, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital with non-life threatening facial fractures, Heims said.



His assailants were described as a black male with a heavy build, who was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, khaki shorts, purple and white shoes and a black knit cap. Suspect two was described as a black male wearing a black long-sleeved short and black skinny jeans, he said.



The other assailants were a black male wearing a black hooded sweater with large white writing, a black female with long wavy hair, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and black shoes. The last attacker was described as a black female who was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants, he said.



All five suspects were last seen northbound through the mall, towards the park, he said.



San Diego police asked anyone with any information regarding the attack to call them at (619) 531-2000.