Robbers beat man unconscious, steal phone at Horton Plaza

The sea of pink continued Sunday with 2,200 people marching in the name of breast cancer research funding on the third - and final - day of the Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day.
Five people beat to unconscious a 37-year-old man and then took his cell phone at the Horton Plaza in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
A non-injury fire Sunday completely destroyed one unit and damaged another in a Rancho Penasquitos apartment complex, displacing two families.
Pancho Segura, who rose from poverty to win six U.S. Pro singles and doubles championships and was one of the world's top amateur players in the 1940s and professionals in the 1950s, has died. He was 96.
A mistaken bump led to a man getting bit and cut with a knife near the Ocean Beach Pier, police said Sunday.
A man died after his body caught fire, police said Saturday. At 11:30 p.m. Friday, police received a call regarding a person on fire in a field near 5200 Pacific Highway in Mission Bay Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The San Diego Rescue Mission opened its doors to the homeless community on Saturday for its annual Thanksgiving celebration.