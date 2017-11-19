Homeless advocates feed those in need despite ban

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — In an act of defiance, homeless advocates in El Cajon came together Sunday to feed those in need.

They did so after the City of El Cajon banned people from feeding the homeless in city parks.

At Wells Park, the advocates passed out food and personal hygiene kits.

"I got stuff I need out here," said Andrea Hanlin. "Baby wipes are perfect to clean anything with, hand sanitizers, shavers, soap, shaving cream."

Hanlin said she was grateful for the help.

"I have been homeless since April," she said. "I'm out here. I see what a lot of people have to do to get fed."

The group Break the Ban says the gathering was about helping folks like Hanlin and also taking a stand.

There are signs posted at the park referring to the ordinance not to feed people

Mark Lane Says the city is unfairly targeting the homeless.

"Are they going to have people checking IDs? Are they going to say 'you're dressed shabbily you can't have food'? 'You're dressed nice, you can have food'? How do we judge that?" said Lane.

The city says ordinance was put in place in an effort to combat a deadly hepatitis A outbreak.

Nearly 550 people in San Diego County have been infected. 20 have died.

"In their mind hep A is only a homeless issue, so I can feed you in the park, [but] I can't feed a homeless person in the park," said Lane.

"They're trying to push the homeless out," said Hanlin who calls the ban disgusting and is glad this group is fighting back.

"It's beautiful and empowering to see people get together and do something like this for the homeless," said Hanlin. "As a homeless person, it gives me hope."

