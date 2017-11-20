Fatal crash involving motorcyclist and semi on Harbor Drive

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed Monday morning when a motorcyclist and tanker truck collided near Naval Base San Diego, authorities said.



Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:50 a.m. to the scene on Harbor Drive near the border of San Diego and National City, according to San Diego police and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. The crash happened between South 32nd Street in San Diego and West Eighth Street in National City.



Footage showed a yellow tarp covering a body in the street near a mangled motorcycle. A witness said the crash happened as the tanker truck was making a turn.



Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the northbound lanes of Harbor Drive were blocked.

