Police: Autistic man who went missing in Oceanside found safe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An autistic man who went missing in Oceanside was located Monday morning, Oceanside police said.

David Latham, who was considered at risk while missing, had last been seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on Division Street near the athletic fields at Oceanside High School, police said.

Sometime Monday morning, Latham was found, OPD Officer Matthew Cole said.

No information was immediately available about the nature of his discovery.

