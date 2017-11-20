Look Out Below! Plane's Harrowing Crash Caught on Police Dashcam Video

An elderly Pennsylvania couple have sued their local police department, claiming officers handcuffed them and ransacked their house after mistaking their hibiscus plants for pot.
A Marine Corps War Memorial in Virginia has been updated to include the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Colorado cheerleading coach who was fired after a disturbing video emerged of a high school student screaming in agony while doing splits is telling his side of the story, as other teens and their parents come to his defense.
After 485 days at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, formerly conjoined twins Erin and Abby Delaney were finally able to go home.
The two anchorwomen who work side-by-side with Charlie Rose every day expressed their anger and grief as they appeared without him on the CBS This Morning desk on Tuesday.
Don't let cooking keep you from spending time with family and friends this Thanksgiving — here are some tips to help you expedite the process.