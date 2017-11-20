Volunteers at Mama's Kitchen distribute thousands of pies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Volunteers at Mama’s Kitchen are ready to distribute thousands of pies.

It's their biggest fundraiser of the year, Mama's Kitchen's, Executive Chief Anne Garger said.

Buying one of these pies has become a thanksgiving tradition for so many San Diego families.

At $25 per pie, each pie sold can provide eight meals for a client. The fundraiser allows volunteers to make and distribute hundreds of meals every day.

Mama’s Kitchen currently provides delivered meals, pantry services and nutrition education services to more than 1,200 men, women and children in San Diego County each year.

In May, the kitchen expanded its mission to serve San Diegans affected by HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

