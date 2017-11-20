Local Rep. Darrell Issa discusses tax reform plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Congress continues Monday to debate a tax reform plan.

Local representative Darrell Issa went against republicans and voted no on the GOP tax plan.

President Donald Trump on Monday promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, a day after the White House signaled its willingness to strike a health care provision from Senate tax legislation if it’s an impediment to passing the tax bill.

Speaking before a Cabinet meeting, Trump said: “We’re going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas — hopefully that will be a great big, beautiful Christmas present.”

At issue is a provision that would repeal a requirement that Americans have health insurance or pay a fine. The provision is not in the version of the tax overhaul passed last week by the House. It is in the bill the Senate Finance Committee has approved.

Rep. Darrell Issa explains his vote and what he would like to see happen.