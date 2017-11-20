Wells Fargo bank robbed in Torrey Highland area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wells Fargo bank robbed in Torrey Highland area



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A masked man in camouflage pants robbed a Torrey Highlands bank Monday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, confronted a teller at the Wells Fargo branch office in the 7800 block of Highland Village Place and demanded cash shortly after noon, according to San Diego police.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit left the building and fled on foot to the east.

Along with combat-style pants, the robber was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt and a black bandana over the lower part of his face, Officer Robert Heims said.

