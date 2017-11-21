Caught on Camera: Thieves take bait and swipe phony packages

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The holiday shopping season is fast approaching and that means porch pirates will be on the prowl looking for packages to swipe.

One San Diego man has already fallen victim, but he fought back by setting out phony packages as bait and catching the crooks on camera.

Lance McDonald in Morena said the hammock and battery charger he ordered for $35 on Amazon were stolen.

“It was not a monetary thing. It was more of an invasion of privacy,” he said.

Amazon refunded his money, but after the first package theft, McDonald installed more cameras and he fooled the thieves.

“That caused me to buy a security system. That is how I reacted – I was irritated.”

McDonald also placed three bait packages filled with tile. “I put old tile, useless tile. Something that was heavy enough to think something was in there.”

It only took a day for two thieves to walk in McDonald’s alleyway and swipe the fake packages. He then placed another package filled with tile, but this time placed a note.

Package thefts are so common, Lance said when he reported it to San Diego Police he was told, “this crime is rampant and they [thieves] almost never get caught.”

A recent study showed 30 percent of Americans have had a package stolen. Wal-Mart and Amazon Prime now have a “key” which allows a courier to enter a home and drop off a package.

There are also Amazon, UPS and FedEx lockers throughout San Diego where packages can be dropped off.

“The whole advantage is the convenience of Amazon. If we have to get in our cars and pick up our packages, it’s lost.”

McDonald said he hopes that by fooling the thieves they will stay away but he still wants them caught.

“I would love to have these people punished.”

Consumer advocates recommend you track your package. Amazon now takes a picture of your delivery. If you cannot get it delivered to your office, re-route and/ or re-schedule a delivery and require a signature at delivery.

San Diego police told News 8 that if there is surveillance video, they often use that in their investigation. Police also said they will review the online neighborhood website “NextDoor” – where neighbors share crimes and video in their community.

In a statement to News 8, Amazon said:

“The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue. In the rare case something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

