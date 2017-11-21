Poway: Concern over plans for new Poway community center

A crucial vote is expected Tuesday on a new community center in Poway, and some senior citizens are worried that if the size of the project is scaled back, they will see their services cut.
Come January 1, recreational marijuana cultivation and sales become legal in California and here in San Diego.
The state agency that will investigate potential fraud or misuse of funds involving two former top administrators at the San Ysidro School District has signed an agreement to conduct what is called an “extraordinary audit.”
The holiday shopping season is fast approaching and that means porch pirates will be on the prowl looking for packages to swipe.
Black Friday is a week away, but many retailers are not making you wait. This year, companies are offering discounts the entire week leading into Black Friday. News 8's Eric Kahnert reports on some of the goods you can get during Black Friday "week."
A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.
A Valley Center man who beat cancer was not about to let cigarettes and obesity be a death sentence.
He's shopped for produce, fish, pasta and beef. On Monday, News 8's Shawn Styles shared the latest of his shopping secrets.