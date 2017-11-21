Norah O'Donnell: Read Beyond The Headlines

'CBS This Morning' host Norah O'Donnell has noticed that smartphones are shortening attention spans in a time when it's important to get the full story.
'Lady Bird' director Greta Gerwig's new film is getting high praise, much of which is coming from her mother.
'Higher is Waiting' author Tyler Perry discusses faith, prayer, and a church he built in his backyard for his son's christening.
Elton John is commemorating the 50th anniversary of his successful songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin with an ultimate greatest hits compilation entitled 'Diamonds.'
The 47th Vice President sits down with Stephen to discuss the divisions in American life, his relationship with VP Mike Pence, and his new book 'Promise Me, Dad."
'60 Minutes' executive producer Jeff Fager and on-air journalist Lesley Stahl look back on a half-century of the iconic news program.
Journalist Ronan Farrow describes the road to publishing allegations about Ronan Farrow, which included pressure from Weinstein's lawyers and media outlets unwilling to publish his findings.