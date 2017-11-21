Black ties, gowns and teddy bears: The Teddy Ball is here

(NEWS 8) - Fellas, put on your black tie, ladies, slip on that lavish gown, and pick up a cuddly teddy bear for the annual Teddy Ball holiday party.

The-one-of-a-kind plush pow wow gathers around 2,000 teddy bears annually and gives them out to children with autism with the help of the Autism Tree Project Foundation.

News 8's Dan Cohen spoke with the Teddy Ball's founder, Nino Venturella, and Autism Tree Project Foundation representative Nathan Watkins for more details about the event.

Hundreds of San Diego elite will pack the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center for the ball on Saturday, November 25. Tickets are still available at www.theteddyball.com, but if you already have plans you can also make a donation.