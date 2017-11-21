Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi near Naval Base identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The motorcyclist killed in a collision with a tanker truck near Naval Base San Diego in Barrio Logan was a 37-year-old father of six who worked in the area, according to a message on the crowd funding site GoFundMe.



Omar "El Nene" Moreno worked at nearby National Steel and Shipbuilding Company, a division of General Dynamics, according to the post by friend and coworker Juan Osuna. A photo on the GoFundMe page showed Moreno posing for a photograph with five of his children, who appeared to range from early teens to roughly kindergarten age.



Moreno was a "son, brother and father of (six) beautiful kids," Osuna wrote on the page. "Nene you are going to be missed by all the NASSCO community, we are here to support your family in these hard times."



As of 8 a.m. today, about 21 hours after the GoFundMe page went up, 94 donors had raised nearly $6,800 of the $20,000 goal.



San Diego police said Moreno was riding his motorcycle to the west near Naval Base San Diego shortly before 6 a.m. when the driver of a big rig made a left turn in his path in the 3500 block of Harbor Drive.



Moreno tried in vain to stop, then laid his two-wheeler onto the roadway and slid into the commercial vehicle. He died at the scene, Officer Robert Heims said. No other injuries were reported.



According to messages on the GoFundMe page, Moreno worked at the NASSCO shipbuilding yard headquartered near the crash site, south of the Coronado Bridge and north of Naval Base San Diego. A Facebook post by an alumni group said Moreno was a 2001 graduate of Montgomery High School in Otay Mesa.

RELATED COVERAGE