Find a Mr. Claus of your own at the Jingle Bell Bachelor Bash

(NEWS 8) - Holidays can be a tough time to be a single woman. Not only do you have to watch pretend couples gift each other luxury cars on TV commercials, witness kisses under the mistletoe, carol alone and watch spontaneous proposals in parks and city centers lit with holiday lights and frosted with snow, you also have to field the inevitable questions from friends and family members regarding your relationship status.

This December you can change your fortunes at the 10th annual Jingle Bell Bachelor Bash. Single ladies can bid on dream dates with a spread of handsome, successful young men living in the greater San Diego area.

Date packages include a brewery tour of Ballast Point, dinner at Oceana at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, a round of golf at the Riverwalk Golf Course, a weekend getaway to the Napa Valley and tickets to the Holiday Bowl game. Funds raised will benefit programs that provide leadership opportunities for local women and support transition-age foster youth.

A trio of strapping gentlemen joined News 8's Heather Myers on Tuesday morning and bravely answered a few questions about why women should bid on them.

Find more information on the event at https://www.jlsd.org/jbbb2017.