Overturned truck blocks lanes of E SR-78, S I-15 transition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Overturned truck blocks lanes of E SR-78, S I-15 transition

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the transition between eastbound State Route 78 and southbound Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning due to a traffic accident involving a truck.

Two lanes of the transition were blocked off as first responders tended to the turned over truck that was towing a trailer full of what appears to be dirt. Cars were allowed to pass on the shoulder before CHP opened a single lane at around 10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.