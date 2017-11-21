Overturned truck blocking lanes of E SR-78, S I-15 transition

(NEWS 8) - The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the transition between eastbound State Route 78 and southbound Interstate 15 due to a traffic accident involving a truck.

Two lanes of the transition were blocked off as first responders tend to the turned over truck that was towing a trailer full of what appears to be dirt. Cars were allowed to pass on the shoulder before CHP opened a single lane at around 10 a.m.

