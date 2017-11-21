Learn to 'flowbot' from dance sensation Merrick Hannah to

(NEWS 8) - Given his 235,000 followers on Instagram, 136,000 Youtube subscribers and 67,000 combined followers on Facebook and Twitter, Tuesday's Morning Extra probably wasn't the first you've heard or seen of dance sensation Merrick Hannah.

Only 12 years old, Merrick made it to the semi-final round of "America's Got Talent" and has previously appeared on popular talent shows like "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation" and "Lip Sync Battle Shorties." Oh, and the budding star from Encinitas also performed on "Ellen."

Merrick joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers to show off some of his moves and talk about how you can learn his signature "flowbot" style. Merrick is hosting a freestyle dance class on Saturday, November 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dance North County in Encinitas. You can find more information about the class on Merrick's Facebook page.

Watch Merrick's America's Got Talent audition video below: