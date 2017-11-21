Dog bites CHP officer at homeless encampment in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - Multiple agencies responded to a homeless encampment in El Cajon on Tuesday morning after reports that a dog bit someone.

A statement from the California Highway Patrol stated that an 18-year veteran officer of the agency was doing "encampment patrol" around 10:15 a.m. near Magnolia Avenue and Interstate 8 in El Cajon when the incident occurred.

The officer reportedly encountered a male and female camped in the area when a dog attacked him "on his leg and hand."

El Cajon Police Department Officers, CHP officers and medics responded to the scene but the officer took himself to the hospital, according to the CHP.

The officer was treated, released and was able to return to duty later in the day Tuesday.

ECPD took over the investigation and the animal was taken into custody for observation.