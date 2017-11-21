Dog bites worker cleaning homeless encampment in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - Multiple agencies responded to a homeless encampment in El Cajon after a dog bit a worker.

The worker was helping to clean out the encampment when a dog belonging to one of the transients living there bit him.

El Cajon Police Department Officers, California Highway Patrol officers and medics responded to the scene.

The extent of the bite victim's injuries was unclear and there is no word on what will happen to the dog involved in the incident.

