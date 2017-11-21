Overturned car blocking 1 lane of westbound SR-94, Sig Alert iss - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Overturned car blocking 1 lane of westbound SR-94, Sig Alert issued

OAK PARK (NEWS 8) - One lane of westbound State Route 94 near Euclid Avenue in Oak Park has been closed due to a traffic accident.

One vehicle involved in the crash was left overturned and is blocking the far left lane of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

 A Sig Alert was issued by CHP.

