Disneyland stops selling its Southern California annual pass

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the transition between eastbound State Route 78 and southbound Interstate 15 due to a traffic accident involving a truck.
Given his 235,000 followers on Instagram, 136,000 YouTube subscribers and 67,000 combined followers on Facebook and Twitter, Tuesday's Morning Extra probably wasn't the first you've heard or seen of dance sensation Merrick Hannah.
One lane of State Route 94 near Euclid Avenue in Oak Park has been closed due to a traffic accident.
A Valley Center man who beat cancer was not about to let cigarettes and obesity be a death sentence.
Fellas, put on your black tie, ladies, slip on that lavish gown, and pick up a cuddly teddy bear for the annual Teddy Ball holiday party.
He's shopped for produce, fish, pasta and beef. On Monday, News 8's Shawn Styles shared the latest of his shopping secrets.
The motorcyclist killed in a collision with a tanker truck near Naval Base San Diego in Barrio Logan was a 37-year-old father of six who worked in the area, according to a message on the crowd funding site GoFundMe.