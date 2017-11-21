Disneyland stops selling its Southern California annual pass

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland has stopped selling its Southern California annual passes.



Disneyland's popular Southern California pass is being put on hiatus, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed.

“Our annual passes are very popular with guests,” Suzi Brown said. “We continuously seek the appropriate balance that helps manage demand for our product and allows us to deliver a world-class experience for all guests."

Current pass holders can renew the $469 Southern California passport, but the park says new ones won't be issued.



The pass allows locals to visit Disneyland and California Adventure about 215 days a year.



Disneyland stopped selling the passes once before in 2014, but reinstated the program last year.

RELATED COVERAGE