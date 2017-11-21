Jewelry store burglarized in Rancho Bernardo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jewelry store burglarized in Rancho Bernardo

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Police were investigating Tuesday after a burglary took place at a shopping center in Rancho Bernardo.  

Two businesses were targeted, including a jewelry store, and the owner of RB Jewelers says this isn't the first time.  

Police were reportedly called to the scene around 2 a.m. but business owners say they didn't know about the break-in until they arrived and saw their windows boarded up. 

News 8's Kerri Lane reports with the latest on the investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.