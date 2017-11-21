Blowout birthday for boy who has had a rough time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sometimes in life, people can say the meanest things.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Scripps Ranch with a story about a boy battling cancer and the thousands of mothers who have his back.
Tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 meet Taylor. He’s an incredibly brave child battling cancer and unkind remarks about his weight gain from steroids. The Zevely Zone tonight @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/qzQzVWfeLz— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) November 21, 2017
I met a little hero. I would be honored if you’d watch his story tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. Taylor has a rare form of cancer and has been teased about his weight gain due to steroids. What a group of mothers did about that coming up tonight. @News8 pic.twitter.com/nykKBqEQtZ— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) November 21, 2017
Sometimes in life, people can say the meanest things. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Scripps Ranch with a story about a boy battling cancer and the thousands of mothers who have his back.
A Valley Center man who beat cancer was not about to let cigarettes and obesity be a death sentence.
Last night on News 8, we told you about a Mira Mesa mother and her daughter Finnley who need a special needs van. Jeff Zevely joins us with the incredible Zevely Zone follow-up.
A single mother and her special needs daughter are calling it, "the opportunity of a lifetime." But they need the community's help in order to get a wheelchair van.
Did the DSC team emerge from the escape room victorious, or did their collective stupefaction swamp the lifeboat with stupid?
Sometimes "arts and crafts" are a hobby, other times they are the glue that holds a community together.
America's heroes were honored all week in honor of Veteran's Day, which is Saturday November 11, 2017.