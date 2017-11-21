Sexual Harassment: What it takes to come forward

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With high-profile sexual harassment allegations spreading across the country, more and more survivors are sharing their stories.
Laura Fink was one of several women who accused former San Diego mayor Bob Filner of sexual harassment back in 2013.
News 8's Kelly Hessedal spoke with Laura about her story, and more on what women should do if they've been a victim of sexual harassment.
Laura says she knows how difficult it was for Charlie Rose's accusers to come forward, because she dealt with the same decision.
She was one of more than a dozen women who shared their stories of sexual harassment by Filner.
"It was a different time, but I felt a responsibility because I had resources, I had people who would help me and stand by me," said Laura.
She says what happened only empowered her.
"It encourages you to be fierce in defending women and working to change that culture," Laura said.
"We're starting to believe women and not discredit them quite as viciously."
Laura encourages anyone who's experiencing sexual harassment to take steps now.
"One of the things I did immediately was I documented it," she said. "And eight years later when things came to the fore, that documentation was my alibi."
She also suggests talking to an attorney
"Talk to folks about what your legal rights are, find out about how and what your options are going forward, whether law enforcement should be involved," Laura said.
Laura also discussed her fear now:
"We're seeing this now because of the intense media spotlight but my question is 'what happens when that goes away?'" Laura said. "We still need to make sure there are consequences for this sort of behavior."
