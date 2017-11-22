David Cassidy Dead at 67

Nothing is going to stop Kris Jenner from getting her holiday shopping done, thanks to Jonathan Cheban.
Happy holidays from Sia!
The 41-year-old singer surprised fans on Wednesday by releasing the music video for "Santa's Coming for Us," the new single from her first-ever holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas.
Directed by Marc Klasfeld, the video is jam-packed with celebrity talent, including ...
Ellen DeGeneres knows there's one gift everyone wants this holiday season, and she managed to score it for her audience!
Nick Carter is responding to claims made by Melissa Schuman that he sexually assaulted her over a decade ago.
Happy Birthday, Hailey Baldwin!
The blond beauty turned 21 on Wednesday, kicking off the celebrations a night early in New York City with her closest pals by her side.
A source tells ET that the party took place in a private room at the Japanese hot spot Zuma New York and carried on late int...
Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, don’t need a fancy photo shoot to look gorgeous!