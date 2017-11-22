Fire breaks out at Clairemont apartment complex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Several apartment units in Clairemont Mesa were damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

Crews were able to knock down the fire shortly after it started and evacuated nearby units and adjacent buildings.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m. for a structure fire in the 3800 block of Caminito Aguilar. 

The cause of the fire was being investigated. 

No injuries from the fire or smoke were reported. One woman may have been injured from a fall while evacuating

