Pie in the Sky: Helps raise thousands to fund 45k meals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pie is a focal point of many Thanksgiving feasts and for some San Diegans buying their pie at Mama’s Kitchen has become a tradition.

Buying one pie gives back to a local person in need.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs files the above video report about the Pie in the Sky fundraiser, which is the largest bake sale on the West Coast.

Mama’s Kitchen, with support from the community, prepares and delivers nutritious meals for those struggling with AIDS or cancer who are too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

