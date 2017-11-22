Stop the negative self talk and 'Own Your BS'

(NEWS 8) - It doesn't matter how much money you make or how successful you've become, thoughts of self-doubt always seem to creep into our heads.

International Bestselling Author Bree Stedman's new book "Own your BS: The No-Nonsense Guide to addressing your Female Head Talk" explores the differences between men and women without the fluff. The book provides readers with practical and powerful strategies and tools to get a grip on thoughts of "I'm not good enough", "I'll fail", "she is better than me" and "I should...." by understanding what drives these thoughts in the first place.

News 8's Nichelle Medina sat down with Stedman to talk more about the book and the inspiration behind its message.

