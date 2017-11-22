Traffic collision leaves truck overturned in Rancho Bernardo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Traffic collision leaves truck overturned in Rancho Bernardo

 RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) - At least two cars collided in the middle of a Camino Del Norte intersection leaving one vehicle overturned and blocking traffic.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m. on Camino Del Norte near an offramp of Interstate 15.

A fire engine responded and the vehicle was doused with water. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured in the crash.

