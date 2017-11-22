How to fix Thanksgiving menu mishaps

A decomposing body found inside a 55-gallon barrel that was floating in the San Diego Bay last month has been identified.
The site of the blaze was the subject of a contested vote just last week in which the Escondido City Council voted 3-2 to approve a housing project, "The Villages," which would see 380 new homes built on the 109 acres of the abandoned golf course and country club.
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percent, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday.
Three men were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly firing shots in a Vista neighborhood then opening fire on responding sheriff's deputies.
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a crash that shut down several major freeway connectors in the Kearny Mesa area, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Lumpy gravy, dry turkey and over-mashed potatoes, so many things can go wrong with your Thanksgiving feast. Chuck Samuelson from Kitchens For Good, stopped by Morning Extra to help salvage your supper!
Work is just beginning on the latest phase of the long-planned South Bay rapid transit project, which will run right by Hedenkamp Elementary School.
It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but we are looking ahead to Black Friday. The ads are out, and bargain hunters are coming up with their own plans to save big bucks. That includes News 8's Steve Price who reports from Walmart with a look at the deep discounts.
At least two cars collided in the middle of a Camino Del Norte intersection leaving one vehicle overturned and blocking traffic.
It doesn't matter how much money you make or how successful you've become, thoughts of self-doubt always seem to creep into our heads.