'Ripley's Believe It Or Not!' releases new book to 'Shatter Your Senses'

From underwater ice hockey to a flower that bloomed in space, the 14th book in a series by "Ripley's Believe It or Not" called "Shatter Your Senses" is out now.
Book researcher Sabrina Sieck and performer Rob Crites stopped by Morning Extra with info on the book and to show off some of Rob's many talents.
Your living room often becomes your work space if you work from home. If you have kids, the house can be even more chaotic. Well now, more women are able to take 10-15 steps out of their home and into their "she shed."
Around 60,000 passengers are expected to pass through San Diego's Lindbergh Field daily during the upcoming holiday weekend.
Thanksgiving meals were provided to the needy around San Diego County Wednesday, one day ahead of the holiday.
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View section of San Diego and police detained the driver, who fled the scene on foot after the vehicle struck a house.
U.S. and Japanese ships and aircraft were searching in the Philippine Sea on Thursday for three sailors missing since a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed a day earlier.
A decomposing body found inside a 55-gallon barrel that was floating in the San Diego Bay last month has been identified.
The always-heated topic of whether to begin holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day will be raised again Thursday, as many chain stores will open their doors around San Diego one day before the so-called "Black Friday."
Temperature records were smashed across San Diego County Wednesday as the region hit the expected peak of a mini heat wave.
Ramona may be known for its horses and country living, but this Thanksgiving the town is reclaiming an old title.
The site of the blaze was the subject of a contested vote just last week in which the Escondido City Council voted 3-2 to approve a housing project, "The Villages," which would see 380 new homes built on the 109 acres of the abandoned golf course and country club.