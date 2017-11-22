'Ripley's Believe It Or Not!' releases new book to 'Shatter Your - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Ripley's Believe It Or Not!' releases new book to 'Shatter Your Senses'

From underwater ice hockey to a flower that bloomed in space, the 14th book in a series by "Ripley's Believe It or Not" called "Shatter Your Senses" is out now.

Book researcher Sabrina Sieck and performer Rob Crites stopped by Morning Extra with info on the book and to show off some of Rob's many talents.  

