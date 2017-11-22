Gayle King reacts to Charlie Rose's firing

'CBS This Morning' co-host Gayle King reacts to her colleague Charlie Rose's dismissal from CBS following accusations of sexual harassment.

The original reason King was booked on the The Late Show was to discuss the 2017 list of 'Oprah's Favorite Things.' After discussing Rose, Colbert switched the interview to the lighter topic.

