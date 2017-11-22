'She Shed' Trend: Women's answer to the 'man cave'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Your living room often becomes your work space if you work from home.
If you have kids, the house can be even more chaotic.
Now, more women are able to take ten-15 steps out of their home and into their "she shed."
She Shed owner Kelsey Olanoff worked in a house filled with two kids and no quiet work space.
"For a while I was working from home three days a week and my son would be playing in the background or [he would] have a tantrum and come to the door looking for mommy," said Kelsey.
So, the Olanoffs thought beyond the blueprint of their La Mesa home into their backyard.
"It's really about creating a separate space where you can just disconnect from family life and either get something done - in my case where I am working from home - or potentially get creative, read a book, enjoy a cup of tea," Kelsey said of her She Shed.
It's not the "man cave" Kelsey's husband transformed the garage into with video games, a leather chair and a weight bench; but a sacred place with a splash of blue paint, a desk to work at and a yellow chair to cozy up in.
"I do think it creates a little place of Zen," said Kelsey.
Many believe She Sheds emerged from the tiny house movement and have been shared via Pinterest as a place for gardening, reading, arts and crafts, or to be used as a yoga shed.
"[It is] a place I can go and tuck myself away and get some work done," said Kelsey.
Kelsey Olanoff's father and brother - Craig and Colt Bollinger - are both general contractors for Kelsey-Colt Construction and built the shed with lights, air and windows.
"This lot, because it tails off in the back, wasn't a real functional space as far as a yard goes, [but] it was just a perfect place to put the she shed," said Craig.
He says you don't need a permit in La Mesa if the shed is under 100 square feet.
Whether you are revitalizing an old backyard shed, buying a kit from a home department store or building a customized space, you could spend anywhere from $200 to $15,000 on a She Shed.
"I do enjoy that there are no rules, I don't have to fit the aesthetic of our house," said Kelsey.
No rules, but to work or relax in the comfort of knowing you're only a few strides from home.
"Not only has this provided a utility to me so that I can get my work done, it's also been an escape where we can disconnect, breath and take a moment without the children and get back to family life feeling refreshed," Kelsey said.
For some ideas on how to get started on your She Shed click the links below:
Home Depot: "Introducing The She Shed: The Next Big Thing In Personalized Space"
Lowes: "Build Your Own She Shed"
Ladies, add this to your holiday wish list...move over #mancave, welcome the #sheshed! This was a fun story to shoot and write! Tonight on @CBS8 @ 11 pic.twitter.com/pQTusofuAO— Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) November 23, 2017
