Pedestrian hit and killed in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View section of San Diego and police detained the driver, who fled the scene on foot after the vehicle struck a house.

The victim was struck about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Logan Avenue and 46th Street, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The suspect was taken into custody soon after fleeing the scene, Buttle said.

The names, ages and genders of the suspect and victim were not immediately available.