Happy Thanksgiving: Father Joe's serves meal to San Diego's homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thanksgiving meals were provided to the needy around San Diego County Wednesday, one day ahead of the holiday.

Around 600 people were at Father Joe's Villages, with lunch and dinner. Families with children and veterans took advantage of the service, according to Father Joe's.

More than 1,000 pounds of turkey, 600 pounds of stuffing and potatoes and 500 pies were served.

Father Joe's Villages Deacon Jim Vargas this year he has seen more families in need.

"Anyone on the street breaks my hearts, but kids especially. We provide some normalcy for them in general but especially tonight where they can be children," he said.

According to the last official count, there were more than 9,000 homeless people living in San Diego County - 5,600 living on the streets.

Being a homeless mother of ten-month-old twins, Naomi and Nyhla, can be a challenge for Nicole Roy. "I wouldn't know here to go and when you don't have anywhere to go, it's really stressful," she said.

UFC Fighter, Danny "The Gremlin" Martinez donated all the ingredients for the Thanksgiving eve feast.

"I see a lot of love and a lot of kids having a good time," he said.

The traditional Salvation Army meal at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego, usually attended by well over 1,000 people, is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

Before the big meal, the Father Joe's Turkey Trot 5K will take place and 7,500 runners are expected to race, jog or walk through Balboa Park.