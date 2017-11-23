Thanksgiving holiday closures around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Local, state and federal offices will be closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers, municipal pools, Chollas Lake, the Tecolote Nature Center, the Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center and the Miramar Landfill.
Curbside trash pickup will be delayed by one day.
The San Vicente Reservoir will be open. So will municipal golf courses, but the links will close at 3 p.m.
In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animals shelters will be closed today and Friday.
Also closed through Friday are community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley. County parks and campgrounds will be open.
The Metropolitan Transit System said its buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule. Most express and rural bus routes won't run.
Buses and trolleys will run on a normal weekday schedule on Friday, with some minor exceptions for bus routes.
Details are available online at http://sdmts.com/schedules-real-time- service-notices/holiday-services.
North County Transit District buses, trains and light-rail will operate on a Sunday schedule and return to normal on Friday. Coaster fares will not be accepted on Amtrak Surfliner trains through Sunday.
