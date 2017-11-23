Holiday events and shopping in full swing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A charity run, meals for the needy, a long-running music festival and holiday shopping are on tap for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day in San Diego.



More than 7,500 runners are scheduled to take part in the 16th annual Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K beginning at 7:30 a.m., starting at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street in the west side of Balboa Park.



Proceeds will benefit Father Joe's food programs. A post-run festival is scheduled for the Spreckels Organ Pavilion.



The Salvation Army will host its 34th annual Thanksgiving meal at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Hall in the downtown Civic Center complex for anyone in need. The charitable organization will also make holiday meals available at its site at 3935 Lake Blvd. in Oceanside beginning at 11 a.m.



Around 300 low-income older people, many without family, will receive a holiday meal beginning at 11:15 a.m. at Serving Seniors, a nonprofit located at 1525 Fourth Ave., just north of downtown.



As San Diego families sit around the dinner table, one of the hot topics is likely to be whether to go shopping after dessert.



According to the website www.BlackFriday.com, the idea of stores being open on Thanksgiving was favored by about 16 percent of respondents in a poll taken in September. The survey of 523 American adults also found that roughly 58 percent disliked it or strongly disliked it.



The website pointed out that while most people are opposed to Thanksgiving shopping, many others are seeking out deals when not consuming turkey -- and while a store's reputation is important, so are sales.



According to the website, some of the retailers with a large San Diego presence that will be open Thursday are:



-- Best Buy, beginning at 5 p.m.;



-- Big Lots, at 7 a.m.;



-- Dick's Sporting Goods, 6 p.m.;



-- GameStop, 4 p.m.;



-- JCPenney, 2 p.m.;



-- Kohl's, 5 p.m.;



-- Kmart, 6 a.m.;



-- Macy's, 5 p.m.;



-- Michaels, 6 p.m., and one hour earlier for Rewards members;



-- Sears, 6 p.m..;



-- Target, 6 p.m.;



-- Toys R Us, 5 p.m.; and



-- Walmart, 6 p.m.



Black Friday is so-named because of an axiom that hordes of holiday shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving make stores profitable for the first time in a given year.



Despite the chance to squeeze a few extra dollars out of customers, many chains will remain shuttered on Thanksgiving in respect of the holiday.



Some of them, according to BlackFriday.com, will be Ace Hardware, Babies R Us, Burlington, Cost Plus World Market, Costco, Crate and Barrel, Fry's Electronics, Guitar Center, Hobby Lobby, The Home Depot and HomeGoods.



Others closed Thursday will be Ikea, Lowe's, Marshalls, Mattress Firm, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, Office Depot and OfficeMax, Party City, San Diego-based Petco and its competitor PetSmart, Pier 1 Imports, REI, Sam's Club, Staples and TJ Maxx.