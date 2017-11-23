La Mesa home goes up in flames on Thanksgiving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

La Mesa home goes up in flames on Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (NEWS 8/CNS) - Flames ignited at a home in La Mesa Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10:20 a.m. on Carbo Court, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue, which is located north of State Route 94 and east of Lemon Grove Avenue.

Pictures from the scene show fire damage to the garage and level above. The extent of the damage is not known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.