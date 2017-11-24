San Diego gas prices at its highest amount since Thanksgiving 20 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego gas prices at its highest amount since Thanksgiving 2013

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.

The average price dropped eight-tenths of a cent Thursday to $3.215, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 6.2 cents over the past 10 days, including a half-cent Wednesday.

The average price is 4.5 cents less than a week ago but 18 cents more than a month ago and 46.9 cents higher than at this time last year.

"Gas prices declined after the wholesale market completely recovered from supply worries earlier this month and dropped back to the same levels of mid-October," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"However, the 12-cent gas tax that took effect Nov. 1 makes it unlikely we will see prices drop to that level unless wholesale gasoline prices continue to fall."

