Khloe Kardashian’s Thanksgiving Spread Should Qualify Her for ‘Top Chef’: Look at the Treats!

Let’s all take a minute to appreciate the fact that Khloe Kardashian is basically a master chef. The 33-year-old reality star celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland, Ohio, this year with her man, Tristan Thompson.
Kellan Lutz is a married man!
The Twilight star and his fiancé, Brittany Gonzales, are officially husband and wife. The couple shared an adorable picture holding up passport covers that read “Mr.” and “Mrs” on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite ho...
Gobble gobble! Even the stars took a break from the red carpet on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.
Don’t mess with Beatrix Kiddo. Uma Thurman took to Instagram on Thursday to express a very serious Thanksgiving message and to break her silence about Harvey Weinstein for the first time.
Jordin Sparks knows the gender of her baby!
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to reveal that she and her husband, Dana Isaiah, are expecting a son.
“IT'S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danai...
Little Kim Kardashian West is too cute!
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an adorable Thanksgiving Day home video from her 1985 holiday play.
“Happy Thanksgiving,” Kardashian West tweeted on Thursday. In the video, a 5-year-old Kim is all dressed up, on stage an...